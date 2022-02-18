CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers takes a share of the Northeast 8 Conference with Jefferson after their 64-60 win over Lakeview. The Wildcats have now been atop the league in each of the past three seasons.

Dante Colarossi led Struthers with 18 points. Nick Delgratta finished with 15 while Ronnie Leonard had 14. Chance Laczko added 11 points.

Struthers connected on eight three-point baskets as they also shot 75% from the free throw line (12-16).

The Wildcats (15-6, 12-2) are now scheduled to return home tomorrow to face McDonald to close out the regular season slate.

Lakeview falls to 8-14 overall and 4-10 in the Northeast 8 Conference.

Senior Aidan Popovich took game-high honors with 19 points for the Bulldogs. Nate Fox and Blaine Barr scored 16 and 12 points respectively.

Lakeview closed out the contest with 12 three-point baskets, which was the second most by the team this season (made 14 three-point shots against Hubbard on January 14).

The Bulldogs will now focus on playing their playoff opener on Tuesday against Poland.