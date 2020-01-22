Struthers names new head football coach; formal introduction set for Thursday

The new head coach will be officially approved at a special board meeting on Thursday afternoon.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers High School has announced that John Bayuk will be the next head football coach of the Wildcats.

Bayuk has spent the last seven years as an assistant at Struthers. He spent the last three years as defensive coordinator and previously coached the secondary.

Prior to his stint at Struthers, he served as an assistant coach at Campbell Memorial.

“I’ve spent my entire life with big shoes to fill being Jeff Bayuk’s son,” Bayuk said. “Now taking over for Curt Kuntz, I have another big pair to fill. I now have an opportunity to fill those shoes.”

He is the son of long-time veteran head coach Jeff Bayuk, who is currently the head football coach at Warren JFK.

Bayuk will be officially approved at a special board meeting on Thursday afternoon in the school board offices.

Bayuk will replace Curt Kuntz, who was recently hired as an assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins.

Bayuk inherits a Struthers program that posted a record of 6-5 with a trip to the playoffs.