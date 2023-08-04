STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Wildcats girls volleyball schedule is below:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – at LaBrae Tri Meet
Aug. 22 – at Poland
Aug. 24 – Girard
Aug. 29 – Lakeview
Aug. 31 – at East
Sept. 5 – Hubbard
Sept. 7 – at Niles
Sept. 9 – Revere
Sept. 12 – at South Range
Sept. 14 – Poland
Sept. 18 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 19 – at Girard
Sept. 21 – at Lakeview
Sept. 25 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 26 – East
Sept. 28 – at Hubbard
Oct. 3 – Niles
Oct. 5 – South Range
Oct. 9 – Columbiana
Oct. 11 – Springfield
Struthers High School
Nickname: The Wildcats
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471
If you have corrections to the SHS volleyball schedule please contact support.