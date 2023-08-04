STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Wildcats girls volleyball schedule is below:

Schedule

Aug. 19 – at LaBrae Tri Meet

Aug. 22 – at Poland

Aug. 24 – Girard

Aug. 29 – Lakeview

Aug. 31 – at East

Sept. 5 – Hubbard

Sept. 7 – at Niles

Sept. 9 – Revere

Sept. 12 – at South Range

Sept. 14 – Poland

Sept. 18 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 19 – at Girard

Sept. 21 – at Lakeview

Sept. 25 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 26 – East

Sept. 28 – at Hubbard

Oct. 3 – Niles

Oct. 5 – South Range

Oct. 9 – Columbiana

Oct. 11 – Springfield

Struthers High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

If you have corrections to the SHS volleyball schedule please contact support.