STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Wildcats’ girls’ soccer schedule is below:

2023 girls’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 15 – at Maplewood

• Aug. 17 – Newton Falls

• Aug. 23 – Lakeview

• Aug. 28 – Columbiana

• Aug. 30 – at Niles

• Sept. 6 – South Range

• Sept. 11 – at Girard

• Sept. 13 – Poland

• Sept. 14 – Conneaut

• Sept. 18 – Hubbard

• Sept. 20 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 27 – Niles

• Oct. 2 – at South Range

• Oct. 4 – Girard

• Oct. 7 – at Columbiana

• Oct. 9 – at Poland

• Oct. 11 – at Hubbard

Struthers High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

Stadium location: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

