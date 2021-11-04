Struthers High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Beginning his 4th season as Struthers’ girls’ basketball coach Bill Neider will welcome back two starters in senior Ella Croyle and junior Chloe Neider. Croyle averaged 6.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a year ago. Neider, as a sophomore, led the team in assists (3.1) as well as being the Wildcats’ second leading scorer (10.4).

“We’ll be looking for our two all-league players and returning starters to lead the way (Croyle and Neider),” indicates coach Neider. “Maile Gonda, our only other senior, will also be leaned upon for leadership this season as well.” Gonda played in all 21 games last year, making 6 three-pointers and grabbing 1.4 caroms in limited action.

Struthers graduated 5 seniors including Emma Elia (17.6 ppg). Coach Neider says, “We’re returning 8 letter winners. Last year, our underclassman got a lot of meaningful minutes and got better and better as the year went on. We want to build upon and continue to improve and compete for a Northeast 8 championship.”

The Struthers girls’ basketball program is 13-wins away from reaching 700 in school history.

Neider averaged 10.4 points and 3.1 assists per game last year. As a freshman (the previous year), she tallied a 8.1 scoring average and 3.2 assists. Both were good for second on the team.

Croyle saw her numbers jump from a 2.5 scoring and 3.8 rebounding average in 2019-20 to last year’s 6.5 and 5.7 totals as a junior.

Elia will be tough to replace as she averaged over 17-points per game in each of the last two seasons.

Struthers has finished with a 9-5 record in league play in each of the last two seasons.

The season gets underway on November 29 when Struthers welcomes Liberty.

Struthers Wildcats

Head Coach: Bill Neider

2020-21 Record: 11-10 (9-5), 3rd in Northeast 8

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 45.0

Scoring Defense: 43.9

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Emma Elia – 17.6

Rebounding: Kaylei Shaffer – 6.1

Assists: Chloe Neider – 3.1

Field Goal Percentage: Taylor Susany – 47.1%

Three-Point Percentage: Taylor Susany – 29.5%

Free Throw Percentage: Emma Elia – 85.2%

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 29 – Liberty

Dec. 2 – Niles

Dec. 6 – at Hubbard

Dec. 9 – at Poland

Dec. 11 – at Fitch

Dec. 13 – Lakeview

Dec. 16 – at Jefferson

Dec. 22 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament

Dec. 23 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament

Dec. 27 – Maplewood

Dec. 29 – at Ursuline

Jan. 3 – South Range

Jan. 6 – Girard

Jan. 10 – at Niles

Jan. 13 – Hubbard

Jan. 17 – at Canfield

Jan. 20 – Poland

Jan. 24 – at Lakeview

Jan. 27 – Jefferson

Jan. 31 – at South Range

Feb. 3 – at Girard

Feb. 5 – Sharpsville