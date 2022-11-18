STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers won their third straight Northeast 8 championship a year ago. Over those three seasons, the Wildcats have accumulated 36 wins in their past forty league matchups.

With only two starters returning – Chance Laczko (8 ppg, 3.3 apg) and Nick DelGratta (16.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.2 spg) – coach Michael Wernicki’s bunch will be inexperienced. “We’re very young but my hope is we can finish in the top half of the [conference] and continue to get better throughout the season.”

Struthers must replace Ronnie Leonard (15.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg) as well as Sal Shaffer (11.2 ppg, 8 rpg, 2.1 bpg) and Dante Collarossi (10.5 ppg).

The team will also feature Rocco Garchar (2.5 ppg), Austin McCullough and Andrew Kopnicky. However, Laczko and DelGratta will be asked to lead the bunch. “Chance has the possibility of being a First-Team All-League player, as he is in baseball and golf. He’s our starting point guard and one of the best on ball-defenders. He’s a high-academic kid. Nick should compete for the Northeast 8 Player of the Year. He was our primary defender and guard the oppositions best player regardless of position.”

As a junior, DelGratta was named to the First-Team All-League.

The Wildcats begin their season on December 3 with a road trip to Warren Harding.

Struthers Wildcats

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Michael Wernicki

2021-22 Record: 17-7 (12-2), T-1st place in Northeast 8

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Howland (55-50) in Sectional Final

Last 5 Years: 88-36 (71.0%)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 64.1

Scoring Defense: 56.6

2021-22 Individual Statistical Leaders

Scoring: Nick DelGratta, 16.3

Rebounding: Ronnie Leonard, 8.2

Assists: Chance Laczko, 3.3

Steals: Nick DelGratta, 2.2

Blocks: Sal Shaffer, 2.1

Three-Point Percentage: Dante Collarossi, 46.7%

2022-23 Schedule

Dec. 3 – at Harding

Dec. 9 – South Range

Dec. 10 – Western Reserve

Dec. 13 – at Girard

Dec. 16 – at Niles

Dec. 20 – Hubbard

Dec. 22 – East Palestine

Dec. 28 – at Harbor Creek Holiday Classic

Dec. 29 – at Harbor Creek Holiday Classic

Jan. 6 – at Poland

Jan. 10 – Lakeview

Jan. 13 – Jefferson

Jan. 17 – at South Range

Jan. 20 – Girard

Jan. 24 – Niles

Jan. 27 – at Hubbard

Jan. 31 – Poland

Feb. 3 – at Lakeview

Feb. 7 – at Jefferson

Feb. 10 – Columbiana

Feb. 14 – Campbell Memorial

Feb. 17 – McDonald