Struthers High School Basketball Schedules

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Struthers High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 4 – Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 10 – at Niles

Dec. 14 – Hubbard

Dec. 17 – Poland

Dec. 21 – Hudson

Dec. 29 – at Lakeside

Jan. 4 – at Lakeview

Jan. 7 – Jefferson

Jan. 11 – at South Range

Jan. 14 – at Girard

Jan. 15 – VASJ

Jan. 21 – Niles

Jan. 22 – Harding

Jan. 25 – at Hubbard

Jan. 28 – at Poland

Feb. 1 – Lakeview

Feb. 4 – at Jefferson

Feb. 8 – South Range

Feb. 11 – Girard

Feb. 15 – Fitch

Feb. 18 – McDonald

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 29 – Liberty

Dec. 2 – Niles

Dec. 6 – at Hubbard

Dec. 9 – at Poland

Dec. 11 – at Fitch

Dec. 13 – Lakeview

Dec. 16 – at Jefferson

Dec. 22 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament

Dec. 23 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament

Dec. 27 – Maplewood

Dec. 29 – at Ursuline

Jan. 3 – South Range

Jan. 6 – Girard

Jan. 10 – at Niles

Jan. 13 – Hubbard

Jan. 17 – at Canfield

Jan. 20 – Poland

Jan. 24 – at Lakeview

Jan. 27 – Jefferson

Jan. 31 – at South Range

Feb. 3 – at Girard

Feb. 5 – Sharpsville

Struthers High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Struthers City School website

If you have corrections to the SHS basketball schedule. please contact support.