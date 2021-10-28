Struthers High School Basketball Schedules

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Struthers High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 4 – Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 10 – at Niles
Dec. 14 – Hubbard
Dec. 17 – Poland
Dec. 21 – Hudson
Dec. 29 – at Lakeside
Jan. 4 – at Lakeview
Jan. 7 – Jefferson
Jan. 11 – at South Range
Jan. 14 – at Girard
Jan. 15 – VASJ
Jan. 21 – Niles
Jan. 22 – Harding
Jan. 25 – at Hubbard
Jan. 28 – at Poland
Feb. 1 – Lakeview
Feb. 4 – at Jefferson
Feb. 8 – South Range
Feb. 11 – Girard
Feb. 15 – Fitch
Feb. 18 – McDonald
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 29 – Liberty
Dec. 2 – Niles
Dec. 6 – at Hubbard
Dec. 9 – at Poland
Dec. 11 – at Fitch
Dec. 13 – Lakeview
Dec. 16 – at Jefferson
Dec. 22 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament
Dec. 23 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament
Dec. 27 – Maplewood
Dec. 29 – at Ursuline
Jan. 3 – South Range
Jan. 6 – Girard
Jan. 10 – at Niles
Jan. 13 – Hubbard
Jan. 17 – at Canfield
Jan. 20 – Poland
Jan. 24 – at Lakeview
Jan. 27 – Jefferson
Jan. 31 – at South Range
Feb. 3 – at Girard
Feb. 5 – Sharpsville
Struthers High School
Nickname: The Wildcats
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Struthers City School website
If you have corrections to the SHS basketball schedule. please contact support.