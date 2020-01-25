Struthers Head Coach Michael Wernicki discusses thrilling win over Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers outlasted Poland 36-35 Friday night in a game that came down to the wire in a battle of the top two boys teams in the Northeast 8 Conference.

Following the win, Struthers Head Coach Michael Wernicki joined Chad Krispinsky courtside.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week.



With the win, Struthers takes over sole possession of first place in the NE8 Conference.

The Bulldogs missed a pair of potential game-winners in the final seconds to seal the win for the Wildcats.



Jared Laczko led the Wildcats with 12 points. Carson Ryan added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Aidan Slocum chipped in with 6 points.

Poland was led by Adam Kassem who tallied 12 points. Michael Cougras finished with 9 points, while J.P. Genova added 8 in the setback.



Poland drops to 9-5 overall, and 6-2 in conference play. The Bulldogs host South Range on Tuesday,

Struthers improves to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the NE8. The Wildcats will face Lake on Sunday in Canton.





