Struthers graduate named Green Bay Packers assistant coach

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Struthers graduate Tim Zetts has been hired to the Green Bay Packers coaching staff.

His official title is offensive quality control coach.

He spent the past two years as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Austin Peay in the college ranks.

Zetts is a 2004 graduate of Struthers High School. He later went on to play collegiately at Akron and Saginaw Valley State.

While at Akron, Zetts was a roommate of current Packers’ Quarterbacks Coach Luke Getsy.

Zetts tells Sports Team 27 that it is a dream come true.

“This is special for me,” Zetts said. “It’s something I’ve worked hard for, and I’m definitely very fortunate. God put me in a great position. Being from Youngstown, I take a lot of pride in that. My roots have helped prepare me for working hard and continuing to keep grinding no matter the circumstances.”

Other previous coaching stops in his career include Mississippi State (2018), Davidson College (2017), and Fordham (2012-2015), and John Carroll (served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach).