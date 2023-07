STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Paolone and Burnside Boxing are bringing “Struthers Fight Night 2” to St. Nicks Great Hall in Struthers this weekend.

The amateur boxing card will feature 15 bouts including local fighters Keith Burnside Jr., Giavoni Farina, Austin Gibson and Aiden St. Clair.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Advance tickets can be purchased at Austintown Pawn on Mahoning Avenue or Ace East Pawn on McCartney Road in Youngstown.

St. Nicks Great Hall is located at 764 5th Street in Struthers.