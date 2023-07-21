STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s never easy replacing players in key skill positions but Struthers head coach John Bayuk is confident that the Wildcats, led by four-year starter Anthony Carter, are ready for the challenge.

“In the hallways, during school, in our locker room, in the weight room, [Carter] is just a natural leader,” Bayuk said. “He makes my life easy.”

Sometimes in high school football, returning experience can far outweigh statistics on paper.

You just can’t replicate some of the things you had in kids from last year but having Anthony Carter back a four year starter,” Bayuk said. “Whenever you have a four-year starter back, that really helps the coaching staff because … he’s an extra coach on the field for you.”

Thankfully, Carter checks both of those boxes: rushing for 800-plus yards and 9 scores while also racking up 100 tackles and three interceptions as a junior.

“It’s a different mindset, you know, it gets hot out here and people want to quit, but that’s not us,” Carter said. “We just keep the mindset to come out here every day and work harder and just put forth our best effort.”

The excitement for Bayuk headed into the season lies with the offensive line, and the work being put in behind the scenes to get ready for Friday Nights in the trenches.

“We have kids like Vince Boila and Michael Meuter who haven’t left the weight room since Day 1 of the offseason,” Bayuk said.

“You just need to know that if you screw up things, most likely they’re going to go right and you’ve got to work your hardest all the time,” Boila said.

All that, paired with linebackers Devin Braham and Robert Carcelli wreaking havoc on defense, the Wildcats will be ready for Week 1.

“I mean, the goal is always the go 10-0 I mean, especially to going into my last year, just to make sure everybody’s getting out there,” Carter said. “I mean, I just want the best for us and so I’m really looking [forward].”

The Wildcats open Week 1 with a trip to Beaver Local on Aug. 18.