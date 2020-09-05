Struthers’ defense & rushing attack too much for Lakeview

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – For the third straight year, Struthers tops Lakeview. Tonight, the Wildcats got by the Bulldogs, 20-0. The Wildcats now sit at 1-1 on the season.

Tyler Sanchez led Struthers with 153 yards on 23 carries and a touchdowns. Aiden Hall also went for over 100-yards (14 rushes, 120 yards). The Wildcats, as a team, went for 328 yards on the ground.

Sitting at 2-2 last year, the Wildcats ran off 4 wins in a row beginning with their 41-6 victory over Lakeview. Adrian Brown ran for 5 touchdowns in that week 5 contest.

For Lakeview, Colton Maiorca ran for a team-high 23 yards. The Bulldogs were held to 29-yards of total offense. Lakeview falls to 0-2.

SCORING CHART

Struthers, 20-0

Third Quarter

S – Alec Gryzb, 16-yard TD run (S 7-0)

Fourth Quarter

S – Josh Marshall, punt return for TD (S 13-0)

S – Tyler Sanchez, 9-yard TD run (S 20-0)

Struthers will take on Jefferson at home next week.

The Bulldogs will seek their first win of the year when they travel to Hubbard next Friday to take on the Eagles.



Upcoming Schedules

Lakeview

Sept. 11 – at Hubbard

Sept. 18 – Poland

Sept. 25 – at Niles

Struthers

Sept. 11 – Jefferson

Sept. 18 – at Niles

Sept. 25 – at South Range