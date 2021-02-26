Struthers continues their unbeaten season; moves on to districts

Aidan Slocum and Ronnie Leonard each scored 19 for the Wildcats

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers continues to dominate the competition after their 94-33 win over Geneva in the sectional championship.

The Wildcats have outscored their two playoff opponents by an average of 49 points.

Aidan Slocum and Ronnie Leonard each scored 19 to lead the ‘Cats in scoring. Trey Metzka added 16 and Brandon Washington rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10.

Struthers drained 15 three-pointers as a team.

The Wildcats (23-0) move on to the Division II Northeast 1 District Semifinal round with a matchup with Canton South. The Wildcats knocked off Streetsboro, 55-50, Friday night.

Junior Ayden Richmond led Geneva with 10 points. The Eagles failed to connect on any of their four foul shots. Geneva just made three shots from beyond the arc.

Division II Northeast 1 District Semifinal (Tuesday)

Canton South at Struthers

Chardon at Canfield