Struthers coach headed to NFL? Kuntz steps down from Wildcats’ progam

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers football team is looking for a new head coach. Curt Kuntz has stepped down after eight years with the Wildcats. Sources say his next step could be to the NFL.

The Miami Herald is reporting Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores is considering adding Kuntz to the coaching staff as a defensive backs coach.

According to one source, the Herald claims, he’s been offered the job.

Thank you Coach Kuntz. Forever a Struthers legend. Good luck in pic.twitter.com/yhksMGa4pS — Struthers Football (@StruthersFtBall) January 6, 2020

Kuntz had been the head coach at Struthers since 2012. The Wildcats have won 53 games and a conference championship, as well as made the playoffs four times under Kuntz.

“We would like to thank Coach Kuntz for his dedication and commitment to our football program the last eight years,” said Pete Pirone, Jr., Struthers City Schools Superintendent. “Curt has done a tremendous job leading our student athletes on and off the field. Coach Kuntz has reinstilled in our team what it means to be a Wildcat football player.”

Struthers is currently accepting applications for its head coaching job. Candidates can send their resume and cover letter to the superintendent at 99 Euclid Ave., Struthers, OH 44471.