Struthers cages the Eagles; stays undefeated

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers won their 17th game of the season by defeating Warren JFK, 74-57.

The #9 team in the latest AP poll improves to 17-0 as they were led by senior Aidan Slocum. Number 2 opened the game by scoring 10 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter. Brandon Washington added 15 while Trey Metzka and Ronnie Leonard finished with 11 and 9 points respectively.

For the 15th time this year, Struthers (17-0) has surpassed the 60-point plateau.

The Wildcats are schedule to face Hubbard on Friday.

Cam Hollobaugh paced Kennedy with 17 points. Sophomore guard Hayden Wait drained three 3-point baskets as he closed out his night with 11. TJ Harden had 9 points.