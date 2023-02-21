STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team is moving on after a 64-60 victory over Salem in the Division II playoffs.

Watch the video above for extended highlights of tonight’s game.

The Wildcats were led by senior Nick DelGratta, who finished with 21 points. Senior Chance Laczko added 18 points for Struthers, which will advance to the Sectional Finals on Friday.

Salem was led in scoring by Camden Sampson. He connected on four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points. Ross Davidson added 14 points while Lance Bailey and Caden Swiger both chipped in 10 each for the Quakers.

Struthers will advance to play at Gilmour Academy this Friday night at 7 p.m.