Struthers athletic complex named to honor Steve Belichick

The announcement was made at the July Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The new athletic complex of the Struthers City Schools will be named Steve Belichick Complex.

The announcement was made at the July Board of Education meeting this evening.



The complex is being named for Steve Belichick, a Struthers High School graduate and Hall of Fame member. He was a standout member of the Struthers Football Team from 1934-1936. He was a three-time captain for the Wildcats.

Belichick went on to play college football at Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve) from 1938-1940. He later went on to play in the National Football league with the Detroit Lions.

After serving in World War II, Belichick began his coaching career.

He served as head football and basketball coach at Hiram College from 1946-1949. He later moved on to serve as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt (1949-1952), the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (1953–1955), and then for 34 years at the United States Naval Academy (1956–1989).

Steve Belichick is the father of New England Patriots’ Head Coach Bill Belichick.