Strong start to last year has Leetonia poised

Coach Hulea begins his second season at Leetonia

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bears began the 2018 season with 3 consecutive wins including a week three victory over Southington (14-13). However, league play proved to be quite difficult as Leetonia only came away with 1 win in 7 tries as they were only able to register an average of 5.4 points per game during that span.

Now, coach Paul Hulea is in his second season at the helm of the football program. Last fall, the Bears had won more games within one season (4) then they had over the previous four years (3-37).

Leetonia Bears

Head Coach: Paul Hulea, 2nd season at Leetonia (4-6)

2018 record (EOAC): 4-6 (1-6), T-6th place

Five Key Points

1.Leetonia’s last conference championship outright was in 1992 (TCL). They’ve won a share of their league titles in 2000 (TCL) and 2007 (ITCL – Lower Tier)

2.Bears have dropped their last 19 games when the opposition has scored 21-points or more.

3.Leetonia’s last winning season overall (8-3) and in league play (5-2) was in 2008

4.Leetonia last won a game when they scored 24-points or more was on September 23, 2016 (def. Lowellville, 33-32)

5.Within a 9-year span (2000-2008) under the tutelage of Artie Altomare and Matt Altomare, the Bears advanced to the post-season 5 times and came away with one victory in 2004 which was on the road in the Division IV Region 21 quarterfinal versus Malvern (26-12).

Offense

Scoring Offense: 9.2 (51st in Area)

…The offense will be without their QB Brock Simpson – who graduated this past spring. The team’s offensive unit was shut out in 4 of their final 5 games played a year ago. Over the past 6 years, Leetonia has been able to score an average of 10.1 points over that span (60 games). In each of the last 4 years, the Bears have been held below double-digits in average points scored.That number will have to increase if they’ll hope to compete in the EOAC.

Defense

Scoring Defense: 21.6 (27th in Area)

…The Bear defense saw a decline in points allowed from 2017 (47.2 ppg) by nearly 26-points when they held the opposition to an average of 21.6 points per game last year. Leetonia’s defense had allowed their opponents to roll up at least an average of 30-points or more over the course of the last four seasons. From 1999 to 2012 (14 years), the Bears defense had permitted an average of less than 20-points per season in 11 years. Leetonia hopes to get back to playing that type of defensive smash mouth football once again. Defensive lineman Connor Hicks was named to the Second-Team All-League last year as a junior.

Schedule

Aug. 29 – Sebring

Sept. 6 – at Mathews

Sept. 13 – at Southington

Sept. 20 – Wellsville

Sept. 27 – at Columbiana

Oct. 4 – Toronto

Oct. 11 – at Lisbon

Oct. 18 – East Palestine

Oct. 25 – at United

Nov. 1 – at Southern