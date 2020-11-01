Strong senior class led by Perry has Crestview girls excited about what this season may hold

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) will begin its’ first basketball season with two tiers. The newest members will be aligned in the Grey Tier. Those schools were affiliated with the All-American Conference (Blue Tier) last year.

Crestview Rebels

Coach: Aaron Blatch

2019-20 Record: 16-9 (6-6, AAC Blue)

Returning starters: Seniors – Addison Bandy, Mara Halas, Payton Huff and Krista Perry

…Krista Perry enters the year as the team’s go-to scorer just 90-points shy of 1,000 for her career. Mara Halas returns to control the game as Payton Huff and Addy Bandy will be back at their wing spots. Coach Blatch points out, “We’re excited to watch our seniors perform in their final year and can’t wait to watch our underclassmen emerge and develop. The MVAC is an excellent league, and we hope to contend for a league title while preparing for another deep tournament run.”

”We’ll rely heavily on a talented, experienced senior group,” says coach Blatch. “We need our seniors to continue to step up as leaders by setting a good example for our underclassmen. I expect a lot of competition for positions. Last year, Ashton Hughes and Emily Hill got varsity experience as sophomores, and we need both to step into larger roles. Karsyn Moore, McKenna Schultz and Trinity Miller lead a group of other underclassmen trying to earn varsity positions. We must continue to excel defensively and on the boards. We’ve established a defensive identity, and last season we outrebounded 22 of our 25 opponents. To reach our potential, we must take pride in getting stops.”

2019-20 AAC Blue Standings

Champion – 11-1 (21-5)

Liberty – 10-2 (19-5)

Newton Falls – 7-5 (16-8)

Crestview – 6-6 (16-9)

LaBrae – 5-7 (13-10)

Brookfield – 3-9 (9-14)

Campbell – 0-12 (4-19)

2020-21 Schedule

Crestview

Nov. 23 – vs. Springfield

Nov. 25 – Mooney

Nov. 30 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 7 – Ursuline

Dec. 14 – Champion

Dec. 17 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 19 – Hubbard

Dec. 23 – at LaBrae

Dec. 30 – at East Liverpool

Jan. 4 – at Beaver Local

Jan. 7 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 11 – Liberty

Jan. 14 – Brookfield

Jan. 18 – Valley Christian

Jan. 21 – at Champion

Jan. 23 – Girard

Jan. 25 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 28 – LaBrae

Jan. 30 – at United

Feb. 4 – Newton Falls

Feb. 8 – at Liberty

Feb. 11 – Brookfield