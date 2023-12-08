POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After leading by just 3 at halftime (26-23), Poland scored 17 in each of the final two quarters to post their 60-46 win over Campbell.

Three Bulldogs scored in double-figures – Carmine Tukalo (17), Cole Fulton (14) and Danny Nittoli (13). Tukalo sank 3 shots from long distance while Oliver McCully drained a pair to finish with 9 points.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs will welcome Hubbard.

Davis Moore (14) and Aziyah Flores (12) combined for 26 points for the Red Devils.

Campbell returns home on Tuesday to face Garfield.