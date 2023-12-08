POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After leading by just 3 at halftime (26-23), Poland scored 17 in each of the final two quarters to post their 60-46 win over Campbell.
Three Bulldogs scored in double-figures – Carmine Tukalo (17), Cole Fulton (14) and Danny Nittoli (13). Tukalo sank 3 shots from long distance while Oliver McCully drained a pair to finish with 9 points.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs will welcome Hubbard.
Davis Moore (14) and Aziyah Flores (12) combined for 26 points for the Red Devils.
Campbell returns home on Tuesday to face Garfield.