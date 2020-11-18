Strong run continues at Southern with Smalley, Sloan leading the way

One win shy of being crowned District champs has the Indians hungry for more

Southern Indians

Coach: Gerard Grimm

2019-20 record: 18-7 (9-3, EOAC)

Returning starters: Seniors Brock Smalley and Bradly Sloan

The Indians return five of their top eight players from last year’s rotation, including a pair of senior starters: Brock Smalley (12.7 PPG) and Bradly Sloan (8.4 ppg). Smalley shot 34.8% from three-point land (47-135) while dishing out 2.5 assists. Sloan averaged 5.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game.

“We have a great group of shooters to put on the floor at every position,” said Coach Grimm. “That should help us continue to improve offensively. The number-one key is health, especially this year in the midst of a global pandemic. We have a strong senior class that we are going to lean on.”

Last year’s team came up one win shy of being crowned District champs.

“These seniors have been part of one of the strongest runs in school history these last three years,” indicates Grimm. “They’ve remained focused on those things they’ve fallen just short of. For such an experienced group, their expectations are to compete in every game to give themselves a chance at those remaining goals.”

2019-20 EOAC Standings

x-Columbiana – 11-1 (19-5)

Southern – 9-3 (18-7)

Wellsville – 8-4 (12-11)

Lisbon – 7-5 (11-13)

East Palestine – 3-9 (3-20)

United – 3-9 (3-20)

Leetonia – 1-11 (3-20)

2020-21 Schedule

Southern

Nov. 27 – Conotton Valley

Dec. 1 – at Beaver Local

Dec. 4 – Crestview

Dec. 8 – Wellsville

Dec. 11 – at United

Dec. 12 – Edison

Dec. 15 – East Palestine

Dec. 18 – at Lisbon

Jan. 5 – Valley Christian

Jan. 8 – Leetonia

Jan. 12 – at Columbiana

Jan. 15 – at Wellsville

Jan. 19 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 22 – United

Jan. 26 – at East Palestine

Jan. 29 – Lisbon

Feb. 2 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 5 – at Leetonia

Feb. 9 – OVAC Playoffs

Feb. 12 – OVAC Playoffs

Feb. 16 – at Struthers

Feb. 18 – Columbiana