Strong run continues at Southern with Smalley, Sloan leading the way

Southern Indians
Coach: Gerard Grimm
2019-20 record: 18-7 (9-3, EOAC)
Returning starters: Seniors Brock Smalley and Bradly Sloan
The Indians return five of their top eight players from last year’s rotation, including a pair of senior starters: Brock Smalley (12.7 PPG) and Bradly Sloan (8.4 ppg). Smalley shot 34.8% from three-point land (47-135) while dishing out 2.5 assists. Sloan averaged 5.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game.
“We have a great group of shooters to put on the floor at every position,” said Coach Grimm. “That should help us continue to improve offensively. The number-one key is health, especially this year in the midst of a global pandemic. We have a strong senior class that we are going to lean on.”
Last year’s team came up one win shy of being crowned District champs.
“These seniors have been part of one of the strongest runs in school history these last three years,” indicates Grimm. “They’ve remained focused on those things they’ve fallen just short of. For such an experienced group, their expectations are to compete in every game to give themselves a chance at those remaining goals.”
2019-20 EOAC Standings
x-Columbiana – 11-1 (19-5)
Southern – 9-3 (18-7)
Wellsville – 8-4 (12-11)
Lisbon – 7-5 (11-13)
East Palestine – 3-9 (3-20)
United – 3-9 (3-20)
Leetonia – 1-11 (3-20)
2020-21 Schedule
Southern
Nov. 27 – Conotton Valley
Dec. 1 – at Beaver Local
Dec. 4 – Crestview
Dec. 8 – Wellsville
Dec. 11 – at United
Dec. 12 – Edison
Dec. 15 – East Palestine
Dec. 18 – at Lisbon
Jan. 5 – Valley Christian
Jan. 8 – Leetonia
Jan. 12 – at Columbiana
Jan. 15 – at Wellsville
Jan. 19 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 22 – United
Jan. 26 – at East Palestine
Jan. 29 – Lisbon
Feb. 2 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 5 – at Leetonia
Feb. 9 – OVAC Playoffs
Feb. 12 – OVAC Playoffs
Feb. 16 – at Struthers
Feb. 18 – Columbiana
