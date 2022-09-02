BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After dropping their season opener to Ursuline, Brookfield has rebounded to win each of their last two matchups against MVAC Scarlet Tier teams including tonight’s 47-3 victory over visiting-Western Reserve.

Donovan Pawlowski ran for a pair of scores and threw a seven-yard strike to Isaiah Jones in the second quarter. Pawlowski finished with a team-high 91 yards on the ground and also threw for 155 yards. Isaiah Jones hauled in seven passes for 116 stripes.

Aiden Jones ran in two touchdowns while Christian Davis had the game’s first score.

Brookfield’s defense forced four turnovers and held Reserve to just 112 yards of offense.

The Warriors were playing in their home opener. Coach Randy Clark’s bunch had lost three of their previous four opening games at home.

Brookfield (2-1) will open their division schedule with a trip to Liberty next week.

Western Reserve falls to 1-2.

The Blue Devils will attempt to get back on track when rival-Jackson-Milton comes calling next Friday.