NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WKBN) – Malena Toth registers win No. 6 as she pitched four innings, striking out 11 and allowing just a bunt single in Canfield’s 14-0 win over Chase (North Carolina).

Toth and Bella Kennedy combined for a one-hitter as the two pitchers faced 16 batters in five innings of work. The duo struck out 13 batters and didn’t permit a base runner on a walk.

Macey Kalina and Leah Figueroa each had three hits for the Cardinals. Hailey Freedy, Faith Morell and Alexa Ignazio all had two hits apiece. Morell finished with two doubles.

Next up for Canfield (8-0) will be a matchup against Keyser (WV) tomorrow at 10 a.m.