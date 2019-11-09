Strong Breese: Grove City punches ticket to District 10 Championship Game

Grove City topped Hickory 34-13 in the District 10 Semifinals Saturday at Wilmington High School.

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City topped Hickory 34-13 in the District 10 Semifinals Saturday at Wilmington High School.

Logan Breese amassed 209 passing yards and 4 TD’s in the win. He went over 2,000 passing yards for the season, becoming the fourth player in Grove City program history to do so.

Colby Nelson piled up 185 rushing yards for the Eagles.

The Grove City defense forced three interceptions.

Grove City advances to the District 10 Championship game for the fourth straight season. They’ll face off with Sharon in the District 10 Championship on Saturday November 16 at a site and time to be announced.