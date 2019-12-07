Strong 4th quarter gets Brookfield girls a matinee victory

Brookfield outscored the Red Devils by 10 in the 4th quarter (19-9)

Brookfield Warriors basketball

Anna Reichart’s double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) lifted the Warriors

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield girls’ basketball team outscored Memorial – 19-9 – to come away with a 44-39 win.

Sophia Hook and Anna Reichart scored 15 and 14 points respectively. Audrey Reardon also added 9 for the Lady Warriors.

India Armour-Clark led the Red Devils with 12 points as she connected on 2 three-point shots and made 2 of 3 from the foul line.

Crestview will welcome Brookfield (2-2) on December 18. Campbell Memorial (2-3) returns to action next Saturday at Heartland Christian.

