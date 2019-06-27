Streak snapped: Pennsylvania blanks Ohio in 40th Penn-Ohio Classic

BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Led by the passing of OLSH quarterback Tyler Bradley, the Pennsylvania All-Stars blanked Ohio 21-0 in the 40th annual Penn-Ohio Classic at Geneva College Wednesday night. The win for the Keystoners was the first for them in three years.

Bradley would throw two touchdown strikes in the game. The first came with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter when he found Central Valley’s Anthony Mendicino in the left corner of the end zone from 22-yards out.

He would connect with Beaver’s Brodie List with only 30-seconds left in

the first half to boost the Keystoners lead to 14-0 at intermission.

For his performance, Bradley was named the Pennsylvania MVP. He would complete 5 of 12 passes for 63 yards and the two scores.

Pennsylvania would cap off the scoring on the night late in the fourth quarter when Beaver’s Noah Yates returned an interception 45-yards to make it 21-0 with only 2:35 remaining in the contest. Yates would receive the Pennsylvania defensive MVP award for his efforts.

The Ohio team was led offensively by East Liverpool’s running back Jalen Moman who rushed for 42 yards on 9 carries. Moman would take home the Ohio offensive MVP.

“It was a good experience to play with other people,” Moman remarked about being on the all-star team. “I just tried to do my best out here for my team. I said at halftime I wanted to win the MVP so I just had to go here and do my thing.”

On the defensive side, Springfield’s linebacker Zack Stouffer led the squad in tackles. The Penn-Ohio marked Stouffer’s second all-star game as he participated in the North-South Game in April.

“It was a great experience. I played in one of these before. They were both fun hanging out with the guys and playing football,” Stouffer said. “It was one more shot of doing what I love to do because I’m not going to college.”

“I looked forward to playing with the four guys that were on my team

(Springfield). I wish we would have gotten to play with our coaches one more time but it turn out that way. We just had great memories. We were all so close. It was a great experience.”

“It was a fun week of practice. I had a great time not only offensively, but with the defensive guys,” East Palestine’s Parker Sherry remarked.

“Better execution on our part, and maybe a couple more days of practice,”

Sherry cited for the Ohio lack of offense. “Them collapsing the pocket and if I escaped they were chasing me down pretty well.”

Sherry would complete 4 of 11 passes for 26 yards. Sherry was able to hit his teammate Dominic Posey for a nice 9-yard pick-up midway through the fourth quarter.

“You grow up playing these guys, and probably everyone has said this, but you have two weeks with them to practice and build a relationship with them. It’s just awesome,” Western Reserve’s running back Adam Gatrell said. “It’s probably something I’ll remember forever.”

Gatrell would gain 22 yards on just 4 carries. But more importantly, he got to play next to his teammate Ryan Slaven one more time.

“Playing beside my friend Ryan here was just amazing. It was just a surreal thing. The last two minutes were ticking down and I never thought I would be on the defensive line next to Ryan,” Gatrell said. “That is something I will always remember.”