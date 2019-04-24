Stoneman & Meyer lead LaBrae's offense

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae’s top three batters combined to score 8 runs, compile 7 hits in 11 at bats as the Vikings topped Newton Falls, 12-4. Malakai Roberts went 1 for 2 atop the order. Connor Meyer hit safely in 3 of his 5 at bats while scoring 3 runs. Colton Stoneman also had 3 hits (in 4 at bats) and scored 3 runs. Ashton Dunbar finished with 2 hits. Dunbar was the starting pitcher for the Vikings as he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 earned runs.

Newton Falls received hits from Nick Oyster, Christian McCabe, Kody Dunn, Adam Honeycutt and Hayden Gazda.

LaBrae will host the Tigers on Thursday at 5 pm.

