Sports

Stoneman & Meyer lead LaBrae's offense

Colton Stoneman and Connor Meyer combined to go 6-9

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 08:23 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 08:23 PM EDT

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae’s top three batters combined to score 8 runs, compile 7 hits in 11 at bats as the Vikings topped Newton Falls, 12-4. Malakai Roberts went 1 for 2 atop the order. Connor Meyer hit safely in 3 of his 5 at bats while scoring 3 runs. Colton Stoneman also had 3 hits (in 4 at bats) and scored 3 runs. Ashton Dunbar finished with 2 hits. Dunbar was the starting pitcher for the Vikings as he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 earned runs. 

Newton Falls received hits from Nick Oyster, Christian McCabe, Kody Dunn, Adam Honeycutt and Hayden Gazda. 

LaBrae will host the Tigers on Thursday at 5 pm.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories