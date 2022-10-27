LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wellsville volleyball team earned their third-straight district championship on Thursday by topping McDonald 3-0.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear reaction from the game.

Sophomore Presley Stokes had a big night for the Tigers, posting 26 kills and 14 assists.

The two teams went back and forth in the first set but Wellsville would grab the advantage 16-15 and never gave the lead back taking set one 25-19.

In set two, the Tigers would put up a 10-point lead in the set but allowed the Blue Devils to claw back in, eventually tying the set at 23-23.

Wellsville would settle, however, taking the next two points to take the set 25-23.

In the third set, Wellsville would complete the sweep 25-20 to take the district championship.

Tigers players wore pieces of a shirt from head coach John Stokes who is currently recovering from surgery.

Wellsville will take on Ashtabula St. John School in the regional semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Strongsville.