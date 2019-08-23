Stitzel helps lead Springfield to third straight win

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers tossed a combined no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Williamsport.

Mahoning Valley Pitchers Hunter Gaddis, Matt Waldron, and Luis Sanchez combined to keep Williamsport out of the hit column on the milestone night. Each pitcher tossed three innings with a combined 11 strikeouts.

Bryan Lavastida and Jonathan Lopez drove in two runs apiece in the win.

Mahoning Valley improves to 32-32 on the season. The Scrappers return to action in the series Friday night in Williamsport at 7 p.m.