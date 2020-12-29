Stingy Crestview defense leads the way in win over Lowellville

Crestview held Lowellville to just four points in three of the four quarters to lead the way to a Rebels win

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview girls basketball team held Lowellville to just 17 points Monday night, as the Rebels got the win 47-17.

Watch the video above for highlights between the Rockets and Rebels.

Both teams started out slow, with Crestview holding a slim 7-4 lead after the first quarter.

But the Rebels’ offense would be helped by their defense, now allowing the Rockets to score double-digits in any quarter.

Krista Perry led the way for Crestview with 12 points while Trinity Miller added 10.

For Lowellville, Lily Vari-Coppola had a team-high 7 points.

Crestview improves to 5-2 while Lowellville falls to 3-3.