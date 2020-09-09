Still perfect: Venturella & Kosek lead 5-0 Springfield to win over United

After a defensive first half, the Tigers scored twice in the final minutes, taking a 2-0 halftime lead

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield girls soccer kept their perfect season intact in a 6-2 win over United Tuesday at Springfield Local High School.



After a defensive first half, the Tigers scored twice in the final minutes of the half. Both goals came courtesy of Gracie Venturella to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Springfield would add plenty of insurance in the second half with two goals from Kylee Kosek and one apiece from Tori Blakeman and Emma Sanders. Caitlin Cappelli also recorded four saves for the Tigers.



United was paced by Samantha Wolfe and Hannah Minor with a goal apiece, while keeper Madelynne Brieck finished with six saves.

With the win, Springfield improves to 5-0 on the season. The Tigers host Waterloo Wednesday.

