Still perfect: Howland boys remain unbeaten with win over Boardman

The Tigers beat the Spartans, 3-1 Tuesday in their final game on their grass field before moving to the high school's new turf

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team defeated Boardman, 3-1 Tuesday at Howland Middle School.

It was the final game for the Tigers on the grass field before they move over to the high school’s new turf.

Boardman struck first in this one, as senior Tommy Fryda sent a ball through from the top of the box that senior Ryan Johnston was able to finish. Johnston’s goal came on his 18th birthday and was the first given up by the Tigers this season through six games.

Boardman senior goal keeper Egan Hare managed 8 saves for the Spartans who will host Austintown Fitch next Tuesday – September 17th at 7:00 pm at Spartan Stadium.

With the win, Howland improves to 6-0, while Boardman drops to 4-2-1 on the season.