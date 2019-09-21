Still perfect: Grove City handles Slippery Rock

The Eagles topped Slippery Rock 31-16 Friday night in week five of the season.

The Eagles rushed for 394 yards as a team.

Colby Nelson rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Curtis Hovis tallied 84 yards on the ground with a touchdown for the Eagles.

Logan Breese completed 9-18 passes for 122 yards with two touchdowns and an interceptions. Wideout Jake Reddick caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Grove City improves to 5-0 overall on the season.