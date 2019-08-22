Still perfect: Boardman volleyball sends South Range to first loss

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman topped South Range 3-1 (25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 25-18) in high school volleyball action Wednesday night.



Katie Stamps led the Spartans with 16 kills, while Madi Ricciuti and Kennedy Page tallied four aces apiece.



Jenna Olexa added 10 digs and two blocks, while Marisa Melewski piled up 31 assists.



South Range’s Anna Primavera finished with eight kills in the setback. Marina Schneider had three aces. Reagan Irons tallied 20 digs, while Emily Irons finished with 22 assists.



South Range falls to 3-1 on the season, while Boardman improves to 3-0.