Still perfect: Boardman rolls past Fitch to remain unbeaten

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman remains undefeated following a 68-44 win over Austintown Fitch in boys’ high school basketball action Tuesday night.



Derrick Anderson led all scorers with 24 points for the Spartans in the win. Ethan Anderson tallied 16, while Tommy Fryda added 14 points in the victory.



The Falcons were led by Kris Brown who finished with 9 points. Devin Sherwood added 7, while Todd Simons chipped in with 6.

Austintown Fitch drops to 6-5 overall on the season. The Falcons visit Warren Harding on Friday.



Boardman improves to 9-0 overall. The Spartans host Canfield Friday night.