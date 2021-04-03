Stick man: Black Keys drummer to fill in for Indians regular

Long-time drummer John Adams is recovering from heart surgery and unable to attend his first opener in Cleveland in 48 years

Patrick Carney of the band The Black Keys performs in concert during their “Turn Blue Tour 2014” on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians are calling upon a pinch-drummer for their home opener.

With long-time drummer John Adams recovering from heart surgery and unable to attend his first opener in Cleveland in 48 years, Black Keys drummer and life-long Indians fan Patrick Carney will fill in and pound away from the left-field bleachers during Monday’s game against Detroit.

Carney says when he heard Adams was ill he contacted the Indians and offered to help.

A rocking duo from Akron, The Black Keys — Carney and lead singer Dan Auerbach — have produced plenty of their own hits, such as “Lonely Boy,” “Little Black Submarines” and ’Tighten Up.”

