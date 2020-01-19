Stevens’ 34 lifts Brookfield past Mathews

Conner Stevens made 8 three-point shots tonight

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Conner Stevens scored a game-high 34 points as Brookfield improved to 7-8 following their 80-66 road win at Mathews. Stevens sank 8 three-pointers. Haden Gibson added 21 and Isaiah Jones finished with 16 points (8-11 FT) and 10 rebounds.

Tyler Roscoe (26) and Vinny Sharp (21) combined to scored 47 points for the Mustangs. Roscoe drained 5 three-point shots while Sharp was a perfect 9 for 9 from the free throw line. Mathews (8-6) has now lost three of their last four contests.

The Warriors will next play Campbell Memorial on Tuesday.