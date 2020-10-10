Steubenville rolls past East; Big Red advances to face Dover

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Steubenville rolled past Youngstown East, 43-6 in the Division III, Region 9 playoffs Friday night.

Watch the video to see highlights of the Big Red and Golden Bears.

With the loss, the Golden Bears drop to 0-7 overall on the season.

Steubenville improves to 4-2 on the campaign. The Big Red advances to face Dover in the second round next Friday.

