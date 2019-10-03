Stein’s hat-trick leads Canfield past Hoban

LIVE NOW /
AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield handled Archbishop Hoban 4-2 in girls’ high school soccer action Wednesday night.

Hannah Stein notched a hat trick, while Chloe Kalina and Ally Malinky shared the final goal in the win for the Cardinals.

Kalina and Camryn Kohout tallied assists in the victory.

Canfield held the edge in shots by a count of 25-10.

Hoban goals were scored by Miriam Szijarto and Olivia Mondello.

Canfield Goalkeeper Bayann Jadallah and Hoban Keeper Malea Imcarnato finished with 8 saves apiece.

Canfield improves to 13-1-0 on the season. The Cardinals return to action Monday at home against Howland.

