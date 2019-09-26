Stein twins power Canfield to win over Fitch on Senior Night

The Cardinals used late goals from Ally and Hannah Stein to seal the 4-1 win Wednesday.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls soccer team defeated Austintown Fitch, 4-1 Wednesday for senior night at Bob Dove Field.

The Cardinals got on the board first with a goal from Chloe Kalina in the first half. But the Falcons responded, as Bailey Fritz scored the equalizer to make it 1-1 at halftime.

The score stayed that way until about 10 minutes left in the game, when Ally Stein scored to put Canfield ahead for good. Twin sister Hannah Stein and Camryn Kohout added late goals for Canfield to seal the deal.

With the win, Canfield improves to 11-1 on the season, maintaining a perfect 6-0 record in conference play.



The game featured two talented goalkeepers, as Canfield’s Bayann Jadallah recorded 5 saves, while Fitch’s Kristen Klaus had 11 saves.

