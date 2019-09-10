LIVE NOW /
Stein show: Canfield blanks Fitch for fifth win

The Cardinals topped the Falcons 3-0 Monday night in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield blanked Austintown Fitch 3-0 Monday night in girls’ high school soccer action at Fitch Falcon Stadium.

Hannah Stein scored a pair of goals, while Ally Stein added the third goal along with an assist in the win for Canfield.

The Cardinals out-shot the Falcons 16-2 on the night.

Canfield Goalkeeper Bayann Jadallah recorded the shutout, while Fitch’s Kristen Klaus pild up 7 saves in the setback.

With the win, Canfield improves to 5-1 overall on the season.



