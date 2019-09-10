Stein show: Canfield blanks Fitch for fifth win

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Dragons return home with a ton of momentum when they welcome the undefeated East Golden Bears on this Friday’s Game of the Week. Niles seeks their first 3-0 start since 2012 (6-0).

