PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their star kicker Chris Boswell for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Boswell was ruled out by the team Saturday afternoon due to a groin injury.

He was added to the injury report on Friday.

Pittsburgh has signed Nick Sciba to the active roster according to ESPN.

Sciba is an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest.

Cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Levi Wallace are also out, as well as defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi.

The Steelers and Eagles will do battle on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN.