PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that they will be without Defenisve Coordinator Keith Butler for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Butler is in the COVID-19 protocol and has not been cleared as of Saturday evening.

The team announced that Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Senior Defensive Asst/Secondary Coach Teryl Austin will share DC duties.

Austin is a Sharon native and has been in the NFL for 16 seasons.

He has spent time with the Seahawks, Cardinals, Ravens, Lions and Bengals before coming to Pittsburgh in 2019.