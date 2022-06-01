PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Veteran defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt has retired from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 8 years in the NFL.

In a social media release from the team, Tuitt said, “I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health.”

Tuitt added, “After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and the upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sports of football.”

Tuitt was drafted by the Steelers with 46th overall pick in Round Two of the 2014 NFL Draft, and has played 7 seasons with the black and gold. He spent all of the 2021 on the injured reserve.

Tuitt started in 79 games for Pittsburgh, and retires with 34.5 career sacks and 246 total tackles.