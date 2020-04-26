Steelers trim roster to 90, release former Fitch standout

The Pittsburgh Steelers released three players on Sunday including former Fitch standout Darrin Hall

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed their roster following the NFL Draft and have released former Austintown-Fitch standout Darrin Hall.

Hall was on the team’s practice squad.

Pittsburgh released three players, needing to get their roster to 90 players.

The Steelers also released wide receiver Jamal Custis and safety Tray Matthews.

After going undrafted out of Pittsburgh, Hall signed as an undrafted free agent with the Browns. After being released by Cleveland, he later spent time with both the Bengals and Packers. Green Bay released him at the end of training camp.

The former Fitch Falcon racked up 2,189 yards on the ground at Pitt in 48 games, posting 22 total touchdowns.