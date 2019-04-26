Steelers trade up to select Michigan's Devin Bush

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed a trade with the Denver Broncos for the #10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Steelers selected Michigan Linebacker Devin Bush.



In the deal, the Broncos reportedly receive Pick 20, 52 and a 2020 third round pick.



Bush was a team captain as a Junior at Mihicgan. He anchored the Wolverines' defense, finishing the season with 80 tackles and five sacks.



Bush was the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year last season.