Steelers trade up to select Michigan's Devin Bush
Pittsburgh traded up with Denver for the #10 overall pick
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed a trade with the Denver Broncos for the #10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Steelers selected Michigan Linebacker Devin Bush.
In the deal, the Broncos reportedly receive Pick 20, 52 and a 2020 third round pick.
Bush was a team captain as a Junior at Mihicgan. He anchored the Wolverines' defense, finishing the season with 80 tackles and five sacks.
Bush was the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year last season.