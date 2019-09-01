Steelers trade Jerald Hawkins to the Bucs for 2021 sixth-round pick

Hawkins appeared in five games with Pittsburgh

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The Tampa Buccaneers have acquired offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins and a draft pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

The Bucs announced the move Saturday, adding the draft choice they will receive from the Steelers is a seventh-round selection in 2021.

The 6-foot-6 Hawkins was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2016. He appeared in five games with Pittsburgh.

