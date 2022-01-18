PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has hinted at potential change at one of his coordinator positions for next season.

At his year-end press conference on Tuesday, Tomlin said that he is bringing back offensive coordinator Matt Canada for his second season in that position.

Tomlin also said that current defensive coordinator Keith Butler is thinking about retiring.

“Butts has had conversations about this potentially being his last year,” Tomlin said.

The 65-year old Butler just finished his seventh season as the Steelers DC.

Pittsburgh’s defense ranked 24th in the NFL this season.