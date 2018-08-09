Steelers to open preseason tonight against Super Bowl champion Eagles

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - The Pittsburgh Steelers will open the 2018 preseason slate tonight against the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles.



The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27. Kickoff is slated for 7PM.



Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's AFC North foe the Cleveland Browns will open the preseason tonight on the road against the Giants. The game will air tonight on sister-station WYTV at 7PM.