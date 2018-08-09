Sports

Steelers to open preseason tonight against Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Steelers and Eagles will be televised locally on WKBN at 7PM

Posted: Aug 09, 2018 03:41 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 04:11 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - The Pittsburgh Steelers will open the 2018 preseason slate tonight against the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles.

The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27. Kickoff is slated for 7PM.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's AFC North foe the Cleveland Browns will open the preseason tonight on the road against the Giants. The game will air tonight on sister-station WYTV at 7PM.

