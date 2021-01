Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) rushes against Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is retiring.

The 30-year-old announced the decision less than two weeks after his eighth season came to an end when the AFC North champion Steelers were upset by Cleveland in the opening round of the playoffs.

McDonald spent four seasons each with San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

He caught just 15 passes in 2020 and saw his playing time decrease as the Steelers moved toward a more pass-heavy attack.